8,810 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,810 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

So far, 922,873 infections have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to OSDH, the seven-day average of new cases now stands at 11,411, while there are currently 133,175 active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 11 new deaths from the virus in the state on Tuesday.

So far, 13,074 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

