STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Eastbound SH-7 will be narrowed to one lane about 10 miles east of SH-65 near Duncan in Stephens County.

The closure will begin Thursday, Jan. 27 and continue through March due to bridge maintenance at Hell Creek.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds and delays when traveling between Lawton and Duncan.

