Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: I’m bringing winter back, yeah...