Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma’s next two scheduled executions will proceed without any intervention from the courts.

Monday the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that would not be granting blocks to death row inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

Grant is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

He was convicted of killing two Del City hotel workers during a robbery in 2001.

Postelle, who was convicted of four murders in 2005, will be executed three weeks later.

The Pardon and Parole Board denied the two clemency late last year, and earlier this month a judge declined to halt their executions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
In total, the equipment was all worth about $7000 according to Scout Master Stephen Brown.
Thieves steal Lawton boy scout troop’s trailer, camping gear

Latest News

Officials close one lane on I-44 near Medicine Park exit due to crash.
One lane closed after wreck on I-44
Michael Isham's hearing is set for Feb. 24.
Hearing for suspect in burglaries, arson cases set
Local students are gathering donations for Lawton Animal Welfare. Lawton Virtual Academy and...
LPS students gather donations for Lawton Animal Welfare
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance