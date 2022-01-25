First Alert Forecast (1/25 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Another day of mostly sunny skies in store following last night’s cold front. Cold air is continuing to advect in across the Southern Plains from the north, as temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Cloud coverage will build in overnight, becoming mostly cloudy by early tomorrow morning. Winds will continue to be breezy, but will fall off gradually after midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

A mid-level shortwave will make its way from the Rockies into the Southern Plains on Wednesday, bringing scattered snow showers throughout the day. For the first half of the day, most of the snow will be confined in northwest counties in Texoma and areas along I-40. In the afternoon and evening, slightly above freezing temperatures will allow for a rain/snow mix to sweep across parts of southern and eastern Texoma. Models are still in flux as to the amount of moisture and temperatures near the surface level on Wednesday, which will greatly influence not only the coverage of precipitation (snow vs. rain/snow mix), but also how much snowfall we could see. Currently the apparent dividing line between snow and flurries/wintry mix appears to be from Crowell-Vernon-Lawton, then up to OKC. Snowfall totals appear to be greatest across western counties and areas along I-40 between 1-2″, with the rest of Texoma seeing between 1″ and trace amounts.

Partly cloudy skies stick around on Thursday as we being to see a rise in temperatures back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, eventually seeing sunny skies return just in time for the weekend with above-average temps in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

