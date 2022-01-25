Hearing for suspect in burglaries, arson cases set

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A hearing has been set on Feb. 24 for a suspect of burglary and arson in Lawton.

According to an affidavit, on April 10, 2021, police arrived at A&A Foods where they found a broken window and butane bottles.

They contacted the owner and, after looking over surveillance video, suspected Isham of the crime.

According police, Isham was later found to have set a truck on fire on southwest 18th Street in Lawton after an interview with officials.

Police said he also attempted to enter another building on Gore Boulevard.

Isham faces two counts of second degree burglary and one count of third degree arson.

He could serve up to 7 years in prison and his bond has been set at $100,000.

