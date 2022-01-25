Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hearing for suspect in burglaries, arson cases set

Michael Isham's hearing is set for Feb. 24.
Michael Isham's hearing is set for Feb. 24.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A hearing has been set on Feb. 24 for a suspect of burglary and arson in Lawton.

According to an affidavit, on April 10, 2021, police arrived at A&A Foods where they found a broken window and butane bottles.

They contacted the owner and, after looking over surveillance video, suspected Isham of the crime.

According police, Isham was later found to have set a truck on fire on southwest 18th Street in Lawton after an interview with officials.

Police said he also attempted to enter another building on Gore Boulevard.

Isham faces two counts of second degree burglary and one count of third degree arson.

He could serve up to 7 years in prison and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
In total, the equipment was all worth about $7000 according to Scout Master Stephen Brown.
Thieves steal Lawton boy scout troop’s trailer, camping gear

Latest News

Appeals court votes to not block executions in Oklahoma.
Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma
Officials close one lane on I-44 near Medicine Park exit due to crash.
One lane closed after wreck on I-44
Local students are gathering donations for Lawton Animal Welfare. Lawton Virtual Academy and...
LPS students gather donations for Lawton Animal Welfare
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance