I-44 bridge before Fort Sill narrowed until fall

(WALB)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow lanes on I-44 near Fort Sill in Comanche County.

I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-49 just north of Lawton-Fort Sill through fall 2022.

The I-44 on- and off-ramps at SH-49 and both lanes of SH-49 under I-44 will remain open during construction.

Speed limits are reduced in the work zone and drivers can expect delays or to use alternate routes to save time.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $4 million contract for this project.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

