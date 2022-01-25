Expert Connections
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet and KWQC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – The state of Illinois is offering paid COVID-19 leave for vaccinated teachers and staff.

This means if public school employees who are fully vaccinated come down with COVID-19, they will receive paid time off while they quarantine at home. Teachers and staff will also receive paid time off if their child is home sick with COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday from Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, saying they negotiated the compromise to keep students and teachers safe without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time, KWQC reports.

“This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19,” Pritzker said.

According to a news release, the initiative covers employees of public school districts, public community colleges and public universities.

