Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jared Williams named new Lawton Fire Chief

Jared Williams has been named the new Fire Chief for the Lawton Fire Department.
Jared Williams has been named the new Fire Chief for the Lawton Fire Department.(City of Lawton)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department has a new chief.

Jared Williams was announced as the new Fire Chief during Tuesday afternoon’s Lawton City Council meeting.

Williams was previously promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in November 2019.

He joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2000 and was promoted to Assistant Training Officer in 2005 before he became a Training Officer in 2009.

Williams previously received the Instructor of the Year award for his service as a Field Instructor for the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Program.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance

Latest News

Bridge on Highway 7 narrowed due to maintenance
A judge in southern Minnesota says the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office can’t keep jail inmates...
Legislation filed to reform Oklahoma court system
FISTA officials made the request for an additional $2 million in funding to the council earlier...
Lawton City Council approves additional $2M in funding for FISTA
Proposed bill would allow voters to vote out unopposed incumbents