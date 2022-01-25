Jared Williams named new Lawton Fire Chief

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department has a new chief.

Jared Williams was announced as the new Fire Chief during Tuesday afternoon’s Lawton City Council meeting.

Williams was previously promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in November 2019.

He joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2000 and was promoted to Assistant Training Officer in 2005 before he became a Training Officer in 2009.

Williams previously received the Instructor of the Year award for his service as a Field Instructor for the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Program.

