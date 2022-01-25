Lawton City Council approves additional $2M in funding for FISTA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council has approved an additional $2 million for FISTA.

FISTA officials had made the request to the council earlier this month.

FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said they initially were going to request $5 million more in additional funding.

There are currently ten staff members in the former Sears building in Central Plaza using office space that support Department of Defense contractors.

An item focusing on solid waste fees and another item regarding trash pick-up were stricken from the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council also made a motion to allow the historical preservation committee have an arch at Highland Cemetery evaluated and to find out what materials are needed to fix it.

