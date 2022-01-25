Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Legislation filed to reform Oklahoma court system

A judge in southern Minnesota says the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office can’t keep jail inmates...
A judge in southern Minnesota says the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office can’t keep jail inmates in custody for immigration officials after those inmates are eligible for release in state cases.(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has introduced a new bill for the upcoming legislative session to reform the court system.

House Bill 3746, also known as the Judge Timothy R. Henderson Act, would forbid judges from having sexual relationships with a lawyer who is representing a client in the courtroom assigned to the judge.

“The people of Oklahoma have an expectation for how their public servants should act,” the bill’s author, Rep. Jason Lowe said. “This legislation helps ensure that the decisions being made by a judge are driven by the facts of the case and not a relationship with an attorney.”

Any judge who violates the proposed law could be imprisoned for up to two years and fined up to $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance

Latest News

Bridge on Highway 7 narrowed due to maintenance
Jared Williams has been named the new Fire Chief for the Lawton Fire Department.
Jared Williams named new Lawton Fire Chief
FISTA officials made the request for an additional $2 million in funding to the council earlier...
Lawton City Council approves additional $2M in funding for FISTA
Proposed bill would allow voters to vote out unopposed incumbents