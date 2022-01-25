Legislation filed to reform Oklahoma court system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has introduced a new bill for the upcoming legislative session to reform the court system.

House Bill 3746, also known as the Judge Timothy R. Henderson Act, would forbid judges from having sexual relationships with a lawyer who is representing a client in the courtroom assigned to the judge.

“The people of Oklahoma have an expectation for how their public servants should act,” the bill’s author, Rep. Jason Lowe said. “This legislation helps ensure that the decisions being made by a judge are driven by the facts of the case and not a relationship with an attorney.”

Any judge who violates the proposed law could be imprisoned for up to two years and fined up to $100,000.

