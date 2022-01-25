Expert Connections
LPS Foundation holds week-long fundraiser for teachers

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation is holding their annual Change Challenge fundraiser to raise money for teacher grants.

This week, students across the district are encouraged to bring in loose change and drop it off in the change buckets which have been placed in their classrooms and hallways.

Last year, the foundation was able to raise $17,000 through the challenge.

This year, they hope to surpass that amount and reach $20,000.

LPS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Carson said every penny, nickel, dime and quarter matters and it helps the teachers reach their goals.

”Together, we can meet a lot of the needs of our teachers,” she said. “We just last month awarded 90-thousand dollars in teacher grants, and we hope to give a few more grants this year even.”

If parents want to contribute to the change challenge they can do so by visiting the LPS Foundation website.

