LPS students gather donations for Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local students are gathering donations for Lawton Animal Welfare.

Lawton Virtual Academy and Gateway Success Center students are doing this as a way to celebrate one of their teachers’ dog’s birthday.

Ralphie is a black Labrador who’s about to turn nine on Jan. 31

Students have celebrated their teacher Misty Masons’ dog Ralphie birthday for the past four years.

Over time, students started to bring in treats for the dog, and last year that turned into collecting donations for animals in need.

“This year we would like to hit the 336 point. Right now, we are currently at 257 and we just started,” Mason said.

In just a day, donations are surpassing the 168 donations they were able to give Lawton Animal Welfare in 2021.

Mason said they’ll take whatever people can give.

“Collars, leashes, food, blankets, kennels, and we’ll also collect for adoption fees. Any monetary donations we receive we will give to Russell the dog man for adoption fees,” Mason said.

Field Supervisor Roy Rodrick for Lawton Animal Welfare said it’s a wonderful feeling to know that the community is also looking out for them.

“The donations help with our funding. We have to buy the things that we have to buy and the extra are what we don’t get to buy as much of. That’s where these fundraisers, these donations come into pay,” Rodrick said.

Outside of the donations helping take care of financial needs, Rodrick said the animals love when they get new things to play with.

“We get these new toys we give them to the animals. It helps them when they are in the kennel. It helps them maintain a bit of sanity I guess you can say,” Rodrick said.

Mason said it’s a great feeling knowing the donations are going towards a good cause and knows her students feel the same way.

“They are just excited to be involved in the community and for many of our kids animals are the way to get through to them. Knowing that they get to see them here on this special day and to do something for the community because many of them have never participated in a service to our community. So, they feel good about themselves and good about what they are doing for the community,” Mason said.

Donations from community members can be dropped off at the Douglass Learning Center any time this week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

