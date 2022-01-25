Expert Connections
One injured in Stephens County crash

One person was injured in a crash in Stephens County Monday evening.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from the town of Comanche in Stephens County was injured in a crash Monday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on E. 1790 Road just west of N. 2850 Road, about 2 miles south and 1.3 miles east of Duncan.

OHP said the driver was heading west on County Road 1790 when it went off the road to the right, then back onto the road and overcorrected, going off the road again and hitting an embankment. The vehicle rolled an unknown number of times before it came to rest right-side up.

The driver was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in fair condition.

