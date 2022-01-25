Expert Connections
One lane closed after wreck on I-44

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was backed up on I-44 after a crash this evening.

It happened after 6 p.m. near the Medicine Park exit.

Officials said a driver lost control and slammed into the guardrail.

It’s not clear what caused them to lose control, but no one was injured in the crash.

Our photographer on the scene said traffic was backed up about a mile, and the inside lane was closed, as crews worked the scene.

