OU Health to study long-term COVID effects on adults

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - OU Health is set to take part in a National Institutes of Health initiative to study long-term effects of COVID-19.

OU Health is expected to receive more than $1 million to take part in the study.

According to a press release by OU Health, the study will follow participants for up to four years to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms from COVID-19, as well as develop new or returning symptoms after they are initially infected.

Most of the common symptoms include pain, headaches, fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough and sleep problems.

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of a nationwide study that investigates the impact of post-acute sequelae from SARS-CoV-2 infection, which includes long COVID,” said Timothy VanWagoner, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study for OU Health. “In other viral infections, you rarely see long-term symptoms at the rate we have seen with COVID-19. If we can understand the biological underpinning of these symptoms, that may help us to better treat people who continue to have problems for weeks or months after the infection is over.”

Around 80 adults will be enrolled in three different study categories at OU Health.

One group will include people with a past COVID-19 infection who continue to have symptoms, while another group will be of people with a recent COVID-19 infection who may or may not continue to have symptoms and the last group will have people who have never had COVID-19.

The study will focus on adults, though officials said another study based on children and adolescents will take place later.

You can call 405-271-3490 or email osctr@ouhsc.edu to learn more about the study.

