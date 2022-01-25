Parts of Gore Boulevard closed due to construction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Tuesday, parts of West Gore will be closed while crews begin work on an underground drilling project in the area.

Traffic will be reduced to two-way, using both the eastbound lanes, from northwest 40th Street to northwest 44th Street.

Drivers will need to be aware of reduced speeds and to obey signage where traffic patterns switch.

City of Lawton said the work will take around three weeks to complete.

