Proposed bill would allow voters to vote out unopposed incumbents

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation to allow voters the chose to retain or get rid of an incumbent lawmaker if they run unopposed.

House Bill 3059 was written by Rep. Andy Fugate of Del City and would make incumbents who are unopposed stand for retention, much the way that judges do currently.

“They say the best term limit is at the ballot box,” Fugate said. “Unfortunately, many legislators don’t ever show up on the ballot. In the last election, 46 members won their seats by default. Nobody voted for them. They didn’t draw an opponent so their constituents had no choice but to accept them - whether they wanted them or not.”

The upcoming legislative session starts Feb. 7.

