Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say

A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an 8-year-old girl from a potentially dangerous situation.
By Jennie Runevitch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTHR) – A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an 8-year-old girl from a potentially dangerous situation.

Officer Brian Foy noticed an unusual situation while patrolling the winding roads of Brown County State Park Friday night.

He spotted a black Cadillac with a headlight out and a young girl in the back seat. The driver told Foy he needed a campsite and some gas to get there.

“I looked at my truck temperature – it was 16 degrees outside,” Foy explained. “So, it’s pretty cold and I was like, you know it’s pitch black. Really, ultimately worried about the little girl in the back seat. It’s so cold.”

Foy said he noticed some red flags as he talked to the man in the car.

“He got out and then he put on a pair of sunglasses right after he got out and it’s pitch black out. And I thought, well this is, it was just an odd situation. Things didn’t add up,” Foy said.

When the little girl wouldn’t talk to him, Foy got worried and called conservation officers.

“I tapped on the glass trying to talk to her. She wouldn’t turn around, wouldn’t answer me. So, I got some gas, took him to a campsite,” Foy said.

When they arrived at the campground, conservation officers realized Foy’s instincts were right – something was wrong.

According to prosecutor Ted Adams, the driver of the car, Daniel Eggers had been on the run with his non-custodial daughter for five months.

“Mr. Eggers has pending charges for abduction or concealment of a child,” Adams explained.

Deputies arrested Eggers in the park Friday night, and the little girl was safe and able to head home.

“Kudos to law enforcement. Kudos to who’s ever Spidey Sense was out there to make it, you know, something wasn’t right,” Adams said.

“I just encourage everybody to trust your gut. You know, really, if something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not right. And so, say something,” Foy said. “I was really happy that the girl got rescued, you know, and that she’s going to be on her way back home where she should be.”

Eggers pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing Monday. He’s being held without bail and will be taken back to Nevada to face charges.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance

Latest News

Parts of Gore Boulevard will be closed for several weeks due to underground drilling.
Parts of Gore Boulevard closed due to construction
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant
Bridge on Highway 7 narrowed due to maintenance
Jared Williams has been named the new Fire Chief for the Lawton Fire Department.
Jared Williams named new Lawton Fire Chief
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing