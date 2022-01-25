Expert Connections
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face.

It happened last night around 7:45 Monday night in the area of 16th and A in Lawton.

We have little information from Lawton police officers at this time, but when we talked to them they told us that the victim was still alive and they believe there is no danger to the public. As for why it happened that is still unclear to us at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes available.

