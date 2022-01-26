Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers could impact travel tomorrow

Snow accumulations range from a trace and up to 3″
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and cold with overnight lows falling into the low 20s. Winds will be out breezy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

On Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for accumulating snow and hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute. Plan for bridges and overpasses to become slick first before other area roadways. Temperatures will only top out in the low-to-mid 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s during the day.

Snowfall Forecast:

2-3′' | north of an Altus-Hobart-Erick line

1-2′' | north of an Chickasha-Lawton-Frederick-Quanah line

0.50-1′' | north of an Crowell-Wichita Falls-Duncan line

Trace - <0.50′' | south of an Crowell-Wichita Falls-Duncan line (area likely to receive wintry mix & cold rain as well)

Visibility will be reduced by less than a mile once the snow band develops and tracks across Texoma during the afternoon and early evening. Snow and any winter weather will come to an end late Wednesday evening.

A warming trend will return by the end of the workweek with highs topping out in the low 60s for the upcoming weekend.

