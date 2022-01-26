Expert Connections
8,160 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

8,160 new Coronavirus cases were reported across Oklahoma Wednesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,160 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

According to OSDH officials, 887 of the newly reported cases were actually delayed in being reported to the state health department, and are more than 14 days old.

The newly-reported numbers brings the state’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 931,033.

OSDH reported there are currently 125,648 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

The CDC reported Wednesday 51 new deaths from the virus across the state.

So far, 13,125 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

