Autism Foundation of Oklahoma donate sensory kits to police

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma donated sensory kits to Norman Police this week.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is donating sensory kits to first responders to better serve Oklahomans with autism.

This week, they donated kits to Norman Police.

The kits include a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, picture communication cards, activity books, a notepad and pen and several handheld fidgets.

AFO received $6,500 in grants from Walmart stores in Norman, Moore, Mustang and Newcastle in order to get the kits put together.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our community partners like the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and Walmart,” Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster said. “These sensory kits provide an additional resource for our officers when they contact individuals with autism or other special needs. Resources such as these are crucial for helping all individuals in need during an emergency or high-stress situation and the steps that follow. We hope to be able to expand the program and increase the number of kits in patrol vehicles and interview rooms moving forward to ensure an inclusive experience.”

AFO also has sensory kits available to buy at their website, which you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

