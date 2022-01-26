Expert Connections
City of Lawton ratifies redistricting map

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Redistricting Commission has ratified a new ward map for the City of Lawton.

The new ward boundaries will not affect 86 percent of residents, but will split four precincts; 2, 26, 31 and 29.

The new ward map will go into effect after it is filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

After the results of the 2020 Census were made available, the commission has hosted various public meetings, including a public hearing, at City Hall.

According to the Lawton City Charter, the commission is to meet every 10 years upon receipt of the U.S. Census, or at other times it deems desirable, to convene and approve a new ward map.

“It has been our pleasure to assist the Lawton Redistricting Commission with their selection of a new ward map,” Community Services/Planning Director Janet Smith said. “The citizens were well-represented in the diversity of the commission members, and I am confident that our residents will be well-served by the changes made to accommodate changes in our population.”

For more information, contact the City of Lawton’s Planning Department at 580-581-3375.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

