Elgin mayor to join college board of regents

JJ Francais joins University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Board of Regents.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A new member will join University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents.

Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Elgin Mayor JJ Francais to the Board of Regents for USAO.

Francais has attended USAO and will serve the board for seven years starting July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2029.

He will be replacing Tom Cordell and serve in Position 1.

