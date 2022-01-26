First Alert Forecast (1/26 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Texoma due to snow bands that will track across the area later today. This will bring widespread accumulating snow and wintry mix, causing reduced visibility of less than a mile in some places and hazardous driving conditions. Take precautions when traveling today, especially on bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita, Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger, Childress, and Cottle counties until 12:00 AM tonight. Snowfall totals across Southwest Oklahoma look to range between 1″-3″, with less than an inch expected south of the Red River. Temperatures across the area will only reach the low-mid 30s for most, with some parts south of the Red River potentially getting into the upper 30s and low 40s as winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

The snow bands are expected to exit Texoma just before midnight, clearing out heading into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s, along with mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering flurries possible. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be a different change of pace as temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s along with partly cloud skies and winds out of the south and north at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be warming up into the 60s this weekend as a high pressure ridge out west will allow for warm air to return to the Southern Plains and much clearer skies. Our next chance for precipitation comes with a deepening trough and low pressure system around the middle of next week, bringing with it another blast of cold Arctic air.

