Latest Oklahoma unemployment numbers

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma is seeing some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December fell to over 2 percent.

They said it is the third-lowest unemployment rate in the nation, a ranking the state has held for three months.

OESC officials said the current unemployment rate is the lowest its been since the current methodology was implemented in 1976.

