LPS school district funds new equipment for media classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High’s yearbook teacher Madison Lyda noticed the media equipment they had wasn’t really helping the student’s perform to their best ability.

So, she took initiative.

This school year is the first for Lyda to take up the challenge of teaching high school students the art of media, things like layout design, photography and writing.

When her journey began, she noticed the media equipment wasn’t up to standard and if her students were ever going to master their technique they needed the latest gear.

”The amount of dated technology we had, technology that couldn’t even fit modern day computers, laptops or even adapters,” Lyda said. “Just equipment that wasn’t usable for my students. Then I got to the cameras, my students starting going out and getting pictures and I started noticing the quality that was coming back.”

These problematic issues began adding up, and it gave her the idea to write out a proposal for LPS’s Curriculum Director Raegan Hall-Ousley, listing everything that was in major need of an upgrade and why.

Hall-Ousley said she and the district are very passionate about helping students and staff with what they can, to ensure their students succeed to the best of their ability, now in high school and in their future.

”I had a request from one of the Lawton High teacher that the yearbook was in need of new equipment,” Hall-Ousley said. “So when I received that, I imagined if her school is in need, then probably the entire district is in need.”

She and other district officials put their heads together and eventually allocated roughly $200,000 worth of equipment for not only Lawton High courses, but all middle schools, high schools and Lawton’s Ready Center.

The items bought are capable of helping put the yearbook together, but also help out all media classes for LPS.

Some of the equipment purchased included, cannon cameras, SD cards, microphones, HDMI cords and other media related items.

”When I worked with Heraldo, that’s something I felt, if one needed it, we need to make sure they all get it so we can have equity across the district,” Hall-Ousley said. “Which is what Mr. Himes vision is. He wants to make sure all students have what they need.”

Although it took months for the equipment to arrive because of shipping delays, especially during the pandemic, the students finally got their hands on the new equipment and Lyda said they have even put more effort into their work.

”They’re very excited,” Lyda said. “I’ve noticed an increase in volunteering for events and wanting to use these cameras based on their quality. Because they are top of the line, and there’s so much more you can do with it.”

Hall-Ousley said initiative like this from Lyda, needs to be mirrored from all other LPS staff when it comes to the education of their students.

