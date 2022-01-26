Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Changes will not be made to a Lawton City ordinance involving trash pick-up.

Lawton’s Public Works Department was looking to update the ordinance to hold people accountable for abiding by trash pick-up policies.

Fines would be given to residents who put out overfilled trash bins on the curb or setting out bulky items outside of the designated time.

However, at Tuesday’s council meeting, the motion failed.

Council members against the changes, such as Ward 6 Lawton City Council Member Sean Fortenbaugh, said more education is needed.

“We shouldn’t be taking money from people because it appears like we’re trying to raise money,” Fortenbaugh said. We don’t need the money that much, we just need to get people educated and abide by the rules.”

Lawton’s Public Works Division officials said staff will continue working with the Council Committee on Solid Waste to review the current code of the proposed ordinance and make adjustments.

