Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A sales tax on certain groceries could be removed if a legislative referendum is passed.

Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy announced Wednesday he plans to continue his push for a referendum to remove Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries.

“Currently only six states allow full taxes on groceries, Oklahoma being one,” Roberts said. “We currently have a surplus in funds and revenues are up, so now is the time to bring this much needed relief to Oklahoma families.”

Roberts previously filed House Bill 2844 last session and said he will be advocating for its passage again this session.

“If this referendum is put to a vote of the people and approved, Oklahoma businesses would see a growth in revenue and Oklahomans would be able to get more bang for their buck at the grocery store,” he said.

The measure would amend a provision in the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code. It would make items that are available through SNAP up for a tax exemption, even for people who are not part of the SNAP program.

The upcoming session begins on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance
One person was injured in a crash in Stephens County Monday evening.
One injured in Stephens County crash

Latest News

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma donated sensory kits to Norman Police this week.
Autism Foundation of Oklahoma donate sensory kits to police
8,160 new Coronavirus cases were reported across Oklahoma Wednesday.
8,160 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Herschel French III
Altus man arrested for lewd molestation
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, January 26th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 26th