Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A sales tax on certain groceries could be removed if a legislative referendum is passed.

Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy announced Wednesday he plans to continue his push for a referendum to remove Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries.

“Currently only six states allow full taxes on groceries, Oklahoma being one,” Roberts said. “We currently have a surplus in funds and revenues are up, so now is the time to bring this much needed relief to Oklahoma families.”

Roberts previously filed House Bill 2844 last session and said he will be advocating for its passage again this session.

“If this referendum is put to a vote of the people and approved, Oklahoma businesses would see a growth in revenue and Oklahomans would be able to get more bang for their buck at the grocery store,” he said.

The measure would amend a provision in the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code. It would make items that are available through SNAP up for a tax exemption, even for people who are not part of the SNAP program.

The upcoming session begins on Feb. 7.

