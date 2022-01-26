Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A routine traffic stop in Elgin leads to a drug arrest.

Police said Kaylen Fonfara was arrested, Friday, Jan. 21 on I-44 and US 277, after she got out of a car where there was a glass pipe with suspected drug residue on it.

Investigators said Fonfara removed a large sandwich bag of suspected methamphetamines as well as another glass smoking pipe out of her pants.

According to an affidavit, police found $18,580 near where she was seated.

She faces Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Acquire Proceeds from Drug Activity and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.

Her bond has been set at $75,000.

