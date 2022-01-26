Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A routine traffic stop in Elgin leads to a drug arrest.
Police said Kaylen Fonfara was arrested, Friday, Jan. 21 on I-44 and US 277, after she got out of a car where there was a glass pipe with suspected drug residue on it.
Investigators said Fonfara removed a large sandwich bag of suspected methamphetamines as well as another glass smoking pipe out of her pants.
According to an affidavit, police found $18,580 near where she was seated.
She faces Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Acquire Proceeds from Drug Activity and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.
Her bond has been set at $75,000.
