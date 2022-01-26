Expert Connections
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash

First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police said the driver of a vehicle failing to yield at a yield sign resulted in a rollover crash in a Lawton neighborhood Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. at 57th and Euclid.

Police at the scene said a silver Ford Ranger failed to yield at a yield sign and was hit by a black truck, causing it to roll over into the grass and land on its top.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

