Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police said the driver of a vehicle failing to yield at a yield sign resulted in a rollover crash in a Lawton neighborhood Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. at 57th and Euclid.

Police at the scene said a silver Ford Ranger failed to yield at a yield sign and was hit by a black truck, causing it to roll over into the grass and land on its top.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

