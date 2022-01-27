13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,428 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday.

According to OSDH officials, around 2,000 of the cases that were reported Thursday were actually old cases that were delayed in being reported to the state, and are more than 14 days old.

OSDH said there are currently 121,621 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC reported four new deaths from the virus on Thursday.

So far, 13,129 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

