Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The CDC reported four new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The CDC reported four new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,428 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday.

According to OSDH officials, around 2,000 of the cases that were reported Thursday were actually old cases that were delayed in being reported to the state, and are more than 14 days old.

OSDH said there are currently 121,621 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC reported four new deaths from the virus on Thursday.

So far, 13,129 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails
Haley Wilson joins GMT live Thursday morning with a look at the road conditions following...
Update on road conditions ahead of Thursday morning commute

Latest News

A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
One dies days after crash in Cotton County
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Jackson County.
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
Donald Grant was executed Thursday, Jan. 27.
Donald Grant put to death in Oklahoma’s first execution of 2022
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, January 27th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 27th