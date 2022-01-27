Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend returns tomorrow with a beautiful weekend ahead

By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, snow will come to an end before midnight with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Roadways are expected to become hazardous especially side streets along with bridges and overpasses. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s.

On Thursday, be aware that slick spots could be present throughout the morning commute. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

The warming trend is expected to continue into the upcoming weekend where temperatures will get back in to the low 60s. Another strong cold front is scheduled to move through Texoma on Tuesday evening. The associated trough will allow a Canadian air mass to settle in by the middle of next week. There is expected to be some moisture that returns once the Canadian air mass arrives that could bring another shot of winter weather. At the moment, models are not agreeing on the timing of the moisture which will ultimately determine on what type of precipitation we see. We will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days as new model data becomes available.

