Cherokee County man arrested on federal child pornography charge

Gregory Neil Bias has been arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography.
Gregory Neil Bias has been arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cherokee County man has been arrested on a federal charge of distribution of child pornography.

Gregory Neil Bias was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children agents.

OSBI officials said they received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between September 2020 and October 2021 reporting someone was uploading child sexual exploitation material online.

They also received tips from an online messaging platform for the same person.

The person uploading the content was later identified as Bias.

According to OSBI, due to Bias’ tribal status, his case was filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and a federal warrant issued for his arrest.

He is currently being held in federal custody in the Okmulgee County Jail on one charge of distribution of child pornography.

OSBI officials said additional charges may be filed against him since he is a convicted felon and had two firearms when he was arrested.

