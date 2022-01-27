Expert Connections
City of Lawton prepares for snowfall

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is out prepping roads as snow continues to fall throughout the area.

The streets division is out inspecting roadways and putting down salt and sand to give drivers more traction.

They’ll also have a crew on standby throughout the night just in case snow continues to move in.

Street and Traffic Control Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiler said he want to remind people to not ride behind or try to pass their trucks while they are putting the salt and sand mixture out.

“It’s very important that this mixture is put out nice and even, consistent throughout the road way. When vehicles comes up beside us it makes up stop applying that mixture,” he said. “So, again if you do come across our equipment please give it plenty of room.”

Haggenmiller also said people need to take their time getting to where they need to go and to avoid the roadways if you can.

