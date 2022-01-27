Comanche Nation offering free Narcan to prevent deaths caused by opioid overdose

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation is addressing the opioid crisis by offering free medication that can reverse overdoses.

According to officials, substance use is prevalent in seven out of 10 homes within the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation. In an emergency, Narcan nasal spray can save the life of a person who may be overdosing.

Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project manager Gabriel Pelayo says that small bottle could be the difference between life and death.

“It sprays up into their receptors in their nose, and it will basically reverse what’s going on with the opioids connecting to the receptors in your brain and basically push them off the receptors so that you can snap out of the overdose,” Pelayo said.

A $500,000 grant disbursed over a three year period is helping the Comanche Nation provide free Narcan to individuals upon a short training session.

“We have statistics that it’s affecting native homes also, even with its younger ages as opposed to other communities,” Pelayo said, “and so I think it really harms the home environment and how that affects the rest of their livelihood.”

It’s only about 20 minutes of watching a video and discussion.

Pelayo says you never know when someone you care about may need it.

“At the end of the day, it’s about saving lives,” Pelayo said. “There have been people I’ve talked to that I did the training with and they had given the box to a relative of theirs that they knew kind of had a problem with opioids and they actually ended up using it and it saved their lives.”

You don’t have to be Native American to do the training, and Pelayo will even come to you to make it easy.

“I try to make it really convenient in terms of if I need to come to their work or maybe their whole office wants to do it,” Pelayo said. “If they want to do it here at our outpatient center or at our residential center.”

For more information, you can contact Pelayo via at 580-919-8831 or email gabriel.pelayo@comanchenation.com.

