Donald Grant put to death in Oklahoma’s first execution of 2022
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A death row inmate in Oklahoma has been put to death in the state’s first execution of 2022.
Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.
The state parole board denied clemency for him late last year, and the U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution to him just earlier this week.
Grant admitted to the murders, claiming the devil made him do it.
