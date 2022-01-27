Expert Connections
Donald Grant put to death in Oklahoma’s first execution of 2022

Donald Grant was executed Thursday, Jan. 27.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A death row inmate in Oklahoma has been put to death in the state’s first execution of 2022.

Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

The state parole board denied clemency for him late last year, and the U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution to him just earlier this week.

Grant admitted to the murders, claiming the devil made him do it.

