Donald Grant put to death in Oklahoma’s first execution of 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A death row inmate in Oklahoma has been put to death in the state’s first execution of 2022.

Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

The state parole board denied clemency for him late last year, and the U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution to him just earlier this week.

Grant admitted to the murders, claiming the devil made him do it.

