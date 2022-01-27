Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. - Duncan Assisted Living and the Duncan community have been counting down the days until one of their own celebrate their centennial birthday.

Lorena Butler was born on Jan. 26, 1922 in Carter County and has turned 100 years old.

Families, friends, and fans alike came by to the Simmons Center Museum with their cars decorated to show-out for Butler.

They shared cake and ice cream.

“I thought it’d never happen,” she said. “I’m glad it happened, and I’m looking forward to 101.”

Birthday cards also came in for Butler on Wednesday. She said she will be 101 by the time she finishes going through all of them.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance
One person was injured in a crash in Stephens County Monday evening.
One injured in Stephens County crash

Latest News

City of Lawton prepares roads for snow fall.
City of Lawton prepares for snowfall
City of Lawton revises redistricting map.
City of Lawton ratifies redistricting map
First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax