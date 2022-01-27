Duncan woman celebrates 100th birthday

DUNCAN, Okla. - Duncan Assisted Living and the Duncan community have been counting down the days until one of their own celebrate their centennial birthday.

Lorena Butler was born on Jan. 26, 1922 in Carter County and has turned 100 years old.

Families, friends, and fans alike came by to the Simmons Center Museum with their cars decorated to show-out for Butler.

They shared cake and ice cream.

“I thought it’d never happen,” she said. “I’m glad it happened, and I’m looking forward to 101.”

Birthday cards also came in for Butler on Wednesday. She said she will be 101 by the time she finishes going through all of them.

