First Alert Forecast | 1/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Thursday morning Texoma! As the snow showers from yesterday’s event moves east, we’re left with a beautiful/ quiet start to the day plus cloudy skies. Temperatures and dew points are very close to one another so freezing fog is a concern for western counties. A Freezing Fog Advisory posted until 9 AM where very light ice accumulations are possible. Visibility in some locations could drop to under a mile. Be cautious while driving on the roadways this morning, especially bridges and overpasses!

A weak front will shift winds towards the north today but this front will have a minimal impact on the weather conditions today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures rising into the mid 40s.

An upper-level ridge will build over the Great Basin and slowly drift east through the weekend. For us, this weather pattern means a gradual warm up. Tomorrow will rise into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday will be the warmest with highs rising slightly above average (55°). We’ll see mid 60s for many, if not all, locations and mostly sunny skies. West to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

North winds will return on Sunday, staying light at 5 to 15mph. With the north winds, highs will slightly fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

A cut off low will move across central Texas on Monday. This low will be quick moving but as it passes by, scattered rain showers are possible for counties south of the Red River during the afternoon Monday. Many locations north will stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will continue to rise into the mid to upper 60s!

Tuesday, for the most part, looks to be quiet. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. South winds at 5 to 15mph. A cold front will dive in Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning. This will not only drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s by mid-next week but also looks to bring us some precipitation. Right now, long-term models are suggesting a wintry mix for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll continue to watch these trends closely.

Have a good day! -LW

