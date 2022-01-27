Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails
Haley Wilson joins GMT live Thursday morning with a look at the road conditions following...
Update on road conditions ahead of Thursday morning commute

Latest News

A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
One dies days after crash in Cotton County
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
'Chain him up': Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team
Police said four “persons of interest” are in custody in the Milwaukee slayings of six....
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
LIVE: Breyer retiring from Supreme Court