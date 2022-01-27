Lawton hospital speaks on FDA halt decision

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Food and Drug Administration recently put a halt on antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. Hospitals are now down two treatments for the coronavirus as a result.

Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Tara DeLonais with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said they received an email from the FDA on Monday about the halt and immediately made sure the doses weren’t being administered to any of their COVID patients.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital had already started slowing down using the two treatments for those patients.

DeLonais said she wasn’t shocked at all following the FDA’s decision.

“At this point anything with Covid is no longer surprising, but it’s unfortunate because we had a good supply of it. That supply chain was good with those two medications,” DeLonais said.

She said it was being given out to several Covid patients a day.

The hospital will be able to keep the two drugs in stock for now though.

“It does have expiration dates that are good for quite a while still. So, we’ll be able to keep those on hand wait and see if they say we are no longer going to use it at all, we would return those. If it becomes something that can be used again we’ll already have it in stock,” DeLonais said.

Even though the two doses are on halt because they are less effective against Omicron, there are still a number of other treatments available to assist COVID patients.

“The first one is the Pfizer pill. It’s an oral medication which can be given twice daily for five days. The second one is sotrovimab which is an IV infusion once. The third one is remdisivir is also an IV infusion. It’s given once daily for three days, and the last one is a Merck pill. It’s an oral medication it’s also given twice daily for five days,” Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Prdeep Mada said.

The first three treatments he mentioned are 80 to 95-percent effective. The last one is only about 30 percent.

“All these medications are there, but these are not alternatives to vaccinations. So, everyone who is eligible needs to get vaccinated,” Mada said.

He said we need to exhaust all efforts to help keep hospitalizations rates down.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.