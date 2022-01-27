Lawton kicking off Black History Month with proclamation signing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton will kick off Black History Month next week with a Proclamation Signing featuring several community leaders.

It includes officials from the City of Lawton, Cameron University, Fort Sill, Lawton Public Schools, Lawton-Fort Sill Ministry Alliance and local NAACP chapter.

According to Bishop John Dunaway from Abundant Life Christian Church, it’s an important moment for the community as a whole.

“It gives an opportunity for us as a community, as a city, and even as a state of the nation to review and look at and consider where we are and to plan for where we want to go,” Dunaway said.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Bethlehem Family Center on Arlington Ave.

There will be about 60 seats available and CDC guidelines will be in place.

If you can’t make it, you’re encouraged to join virtually by going to bbclawton.org.

