Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton kicking off Black History Month with proclamation signing

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton will kick off Black History Month next week with a Proclamation Signing featuring several community leaders.

It includes officials from the City of Lawton, Cameron University, Fort Sill, Lawton Public Schools, Lawton-Fort Sill Ministry Alliance and local NAACP chapter.

According to Bishop John Dunaway from Abundant Life Christian Church, it’s an important moment for the community as a whole.

“It gives an opportunity for us as a community, as a city, and even as a state of the nation to review and look at and consider where we are and to plan for where we want to go,” Dunaway said.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Bethlehem Family Center on Arlington Ave.

There will be about 60 seats available and CDC guidelines will be in place.

If you can’t make it, you’re encouraged to join virtually by going to bbclawton.org.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance

Latest News

Credit: Thomas Kessler
Winter weather strikes Texoma and we have photos to prove it
Industries represented included everything from social media and marketing, to agriculture to...
Students learn from successful alumni at Waurika Public Schools’ Career Fair
Industries represented included everything from social media and marketing, to agriculture to...
Waurika students hear from alumni at career fair
It’s happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Bethlehem Family Center on Arlington Ave. There...
Lawton officials will gather for Black History Month Proclamation Signing