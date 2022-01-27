New Vice President named for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has a new vice president.

The Chamber announced Thursday that Taron Epps has taken the position.

He officially assumed the role in November 2021.

Epps previously served as Senior Trainer for Northrop Grumman, and served as the Operations Manager at Amazon.

He joined the U.S. Army in July 1996 and served in various positions with the Army through 2020.

Epps graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2008 with a Bachelor’s in Political Science and a Minor in Military Leadership before earning a Master’s in Business Management and Leadership in 2016.

