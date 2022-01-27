Expert Connections
Oklahoma continues to see decrease in unemployment

(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported unemployment claims have decreased.

According to OESC, the state’s unemployment rate declined to 2.3% in December.

The unemployment claims for the filing week of Jan. 15 reached 2,240; down 520 from the week before.

OESC data showed the number of continued claims totaled 13,020 for that same week, a decrease of 1,157 from the previous week.

