One in critical condition after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Jackson County.

The crash happened around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19, just one mile east of Blair.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a driver was heading west on Highway 19 in the snow in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup when the driver lost control of the truck, rolling four times.

OHP said the driver was pinned in the crash and ultimately freed by Blair Fire Department.

He was taken to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

