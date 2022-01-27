Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

One dies days after crash in Cotton County

A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person who was injured in a crash in Cotton County earlier this month has since died.

The crash happened on Jan. 9 at the intersection of E. 1860 Road and Oklahoma State Highway 5, two miles south of Walters.

According to OHP, a 2001 Dodge truck driven by 78-year-old Robert Piatt of Walters was heading south on Highway 5 when the truck went off the road, hit an embankment and came to a stop upright.

OHP said Piatt refused treatment at the scene but later drove to a hospital before being flown to OU Medical in serious condition.

OHP officials said Piatt died ten days later.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails
Haley Wilson joins GMT live Thursday morning with a look at the road conditions following...
Update on road conditions ahead of Thursday morning commute

Latest News

Taron Epps is the new vice president for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
New Vice President named for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce
The CDC reported four new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.
13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Jackson County.
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
Donald Grant was executed Thursday, Jan. 27.
Donald Grant put to death in Oklahoma’s first execution of 2022