One dies days after crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person who was injured in a crash in Cotton County earlier this month has since died.

The crash happened on Jan. 9 at the intersection of E. 1860 Road and Oklahoma State Highway 5, two miles south of Walters.

According to OHP, a 2001 Dodge truck driven by 78-year-old Robert Piatt of Walters was heading south on Highway 5 when the truck went off the road, hit an embankment and came to a stop upright.

OHP said Piatt refused treatment at the scene but later drove to a hospital before being flown to OU Medical in serious condition.

OHP officials said Piatt died ten days later.

