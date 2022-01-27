Expert Connections
OSDH moving away from contact tracing, COVID-19 case investigations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is changing the way it investigates Coronavirus cases.

OSDH announced Thursday that it, along with the Tulsa County Health Department and Oklahoma City-County Health Department are moving away from universal case investigations and contact tracing and will instead be investigating larger outbreaks of the virus.

This means they will no longer be investigating every confirmed case of the Coronavirus and doing contact tracing of each case. They will instead focus their attention on larger outbreaks and doing targeted case investigations.

The change is being implemented after five national public health organizations issued guidance earlier in the week supporting the transition.

