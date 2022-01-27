Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face
Woman shot in Lawton, LPD investigating
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails
Lawton’s Public Works director Larry Wolcott said the department covers 28,000 residents.
Lawton City Council will revise waste ordinance

Latest News

Credit: Thomas Kessler
Winter weather strikes Texoma and we have photos to prove it
Industries represented included everything from social media and marketing, to agriculture to...
Students learn from successful alumni at Waurika Public Schools’ Career Fair
It’s happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Bethlehem Family Center on Arlington Ave. There...
Lawton kicking off Black History Month with proclamation signing
Industries represented included everything from social media and marketing, to agriculture to...
Waurika students hear from alumni at career fair
It’s happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Bethlehem Family Center on Arlington Ave. There...
Lawton officials will gather for Black History Month Proclamation Signing