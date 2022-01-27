Students learn from successful alumni at Waurika Public Schools’ Career Fair

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Successful alumni from Waurika Public Schools are helped spread wisdom to current students at a Career Fair on Wednesday.

Nick Richardson graduated from Waurika back in 1999.

He returned today to speak to current students about working for the Texas Rangers and showing employers value.

Richardson: “It doesn’t matter where you came from. It doesn’t necessarily matter where you went to school. I think what matters is just being, one, a good human being, looking out for not only your own interests, but the interests of others.”

When school officials called him a while back, asking him to speak at the event, he felt it was a no brainer.

“If you impact one kid, that kid can impact another kid and another kid and just the trickle down effect of what that can do, and the iceberg effect if you will, how it can change this community and bring commerce into Waurika is also important,” Richardson said.

Industries represented included everything from social media and marketing, to agriculture to STEM and health.

Kim Whaley with Duncan Regional Hospital said they set out to teach students that jobs in healthcare isn’t just working with patients.

“We love it when kids graduate from high school and want to pursue any type of career in healthcare,” Whaley said. “There’s so many things to do. It’s not just being a doctor or a nurse. There’s working in a lab, there’s helping clean for environmental services. There’s maintenance to do.”

Grade levels from fifth through 12th had the opportunity to visit with every table.

According to Waurika’s Superintendent Cody Simmons, it’s never too early to start talking about the future.

“Let them know that all of these people that are talking have ties to Waurika,” Simmons said. “Many of them graduated from Waurika High School and that these students can do anything that they want to do. They just got to get inspired to be able to do it and motivate themselves to be able to push forward.”

State Senator Chris Kidd talked to the high school students in the morning.

He told 7NEWS he was “thoroughly impressed and inspired by today’s event.”

